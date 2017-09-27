LSA defense stifles opponents during 5-0 start

DECATUR -- It's hard to believe that LSA's first varsity season ever was just five years ago. In that short amount of time, head coach Craig Bundy and Co. have built the Lions into a perennial playoff team in the Little Okaw Valley Conference -- Northwest.



This year's signature quality is defense, and a stifling one at that. The Lions have allowed just 26 points through five games -- an average of just 5.2 points per game which is tied for seventh statewide and No. 1 in the 217 area code.



Senior defensive ends Noah Robinson and Beaux Boehm were major reasons for that 5.2-point-per-game number, as well as linebackers like Chandler Carter, Seth Reynolds and every other member of the Lions defense.



With last week's win over Sangamon Valley, LSA is playoff eligible for the third straight year. If the Lions can knock off Arcola this week, they'll secure that bid for certain.



Click the video above to hear from Bundy and Carter on the defense's style of play.





Fewest points allowed (among teams that have played five games)

1) Chicago - Raby 12

2) Batavia 18

T-3) Chicago - Noble Rowe-Clark 20

T-3) Hillcrest 20

T-5) Fairfield 22

T-5) Princeville 22

T-7) LSA 26

T-7) Hersey 26