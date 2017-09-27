Gas station theft suspect to face charges

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of stealing from a gas station is in police custody.

Police say they tracked down and handcuffed 45-year-old Shane Winbush in connection to a robbery at a Circle K on Danville’s West Main Street. Police say a worker at the Circle K told them Winbush reached over the counter after 3:45 a.m. Tuesday and grabbed cash from the register, then left the business.

Officers did not say how much money they believe Winbush stole.

Police say Winbush will face a robbery charge when he’s arraigned in Vermilion County.