Police: 'Stay vigilant' after car theft attempt

KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they never found a man they believe tried to steal from someone’s car.

Officers say they responded to the 600 block of Ridge Street after 2 a.m. Wednesday. A homeowner in that area told police he watched someone in all black try to get into a car in their driveway. That person then ran into nearby fields when the homeowner turned on lights.

Police say they searched the area and could not find a suspect.

Officers are warning the public to “stay vigilant” for crime in the Kincaid area, pointing out “this could have been a bad situation with items taken”.