Appointment of expert witness approved in murder trial

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Morgan County judge has ruled that the appointment of an expert witness in Robert Gill's murder trial has been approved.

Court records show that Gill's attorney's motion for the appointment of an expert witness was approved on September 26.

Jacksonville police say Robert Gill, 63, was arrested in connection with the September 2015 death of his former son-in-law Andrew Maul, 36. Gill is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and residential arson.

As a result of the appointment of an expert witness in this trial, the October 10, 2017 trial date was vacated, and will be rescheduled pending a conference call between the court and attorneys.