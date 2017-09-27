Bar fight shooting leaves 2 hospitalized

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Gunshots left two men injured outside of a bar in Rantoul.

Police say a fight inside of Rantoul Pizza Pub (114 E. Congress Ave.) moved outside and became violent on Saturday evening. Rantoul police told WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette the injuries came from two people firing guns. Two 24-year-old men needed treatment.

The newspaper says officers found one of the guns they believe played a role in the violence in a nearby yard.

Police say they’re still working on finding out how the fight started. If someone knows anything, they’re asked to call Rantoul police at 373-8477.