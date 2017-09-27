Millions distributed to central Illinois Head Start programs

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Head Start and Early Head Start programs in central Illinois will receive nearly $12 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families.

The announcement was made by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Wednesday. The $11,979,331 in funding will aid programs in Decatur, Urbana, Danville, Lincoln, and Greenup.

We have included a list of providers receiving funding below:

- Champaign County: $2,621,006

- East Central Illinois Community Action Agency: $4,506,623

- Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation $1,308,323

- Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois: 1,701,556

- Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc.: $1,841,823

Senator Duckworth says, "I'm proud to support programs like Head Start that give children in Central Illinois a fairer shot at reaching their full potential."

Senator Durbin adds, "This funding will help level the playing field for thousands of families across Central Illinois by promoting healthy development and school readiness for kindergarten and elementary school children."