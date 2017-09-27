Students, bank officials creating sculptures from canned food donations

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - St. Teresa High School students teamed up with Hickory Point Bank to host the second annual Decatur Can-Do Sculpture event.

From 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., Bank officials and students worked together to gather cans of food for the WSOY Community Food Drive, then arranged the cans to create three-dimensional structures in downtown Decatur.

All cans donated will count toward the school competition of the WSOY Community Food Drive, which offers a top prize of $2,500. Officials say last year's event was a success, bringing in more than 2,400 cans of food.

The Community Food Drive will be held at the Kroger location on Route 36 in Decatur from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on October 7. For more information, click here.