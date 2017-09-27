Springfield police investigating home invasion, shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a home invasion and shooting that happened on the city's northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Keyes Street at about 12:44 p.m. for a reported home invasion. Upon arriving, officers say they spoke with a man who said he shot someone after they forced their way into his house.

Police also say the suspect was later dropped off at Memorial Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. Officers add that the suspect is currently in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.