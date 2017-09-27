IDPH to receive $2 million grant to combat opioid overdoses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an effort to combat the opioid epidemic in 18 south-central Illinois counties, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has announced it will provide more than $2 million in funding to train police on overdose prevention and naloxone use.

The grant will be distributed to the Illinois Department of Public Health over the next four years. Officials say the opioid overdose death rate in the 18 counties increased more than 50 percent in the last two years, and that this grant aims to equip every law enforcement vehicle in those counties with naloxone, which can reverse the effect of an opioid overdose.

Additionally, the funding will be used to train law enforcement officers on overdose prevention, and will establish follow-up, referral, and care coordination for those who have overdosed.

IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. says, "Rural areas typically do not have as many emergency medical service resources, so law enforcement officers are often the first to arrive at the scene of an overdose. To combat the number of overdose deaths, it is vital that we equip law enforcement in rural areas with the training and resources to help prevent thousands of deaths each year."

For more information about the opioid crisis in Illinois, click here.