Company investigates 'strange' customer card activity

OKLAHOMA CITY (WAND) – A restaurant company says it’s investigating an issue involving customer data.

Sonic Drive-In says its credit card processor told it last week about “strange” credit card activity involving customer credit card information. A statement Sonic gave to WAND-TV Wednesday doesn’t go into the specifics, but the company does say it is working on the issue.

“We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor,” Sonic Senior Vice President Jane Rubenstein said. “While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able.”

Rubenstein says the security of customer information is “very important” to Sonic.