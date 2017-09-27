Christian County kids learn ag safety

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Students from around Christian County learned about safety on the farm and beyond during the county's annual Ag Safety Day Wednesday.

The program included sessions on grain bin safety, chemicals, electricity, gun safety, rail safety and fire.

The University of Illinois Extension and 4-H put on the annual event.

"Our goal is to avoid any kind of injury or anyone dying ... just to be safe, basically," said 4-H Coordinator Rebecca Livingston. "(Farm) equipment and everything is so big that one little mistake can kill somebody or injure someone."

Fifth graders from Central A&M, South Fork-Kincaid, Edinburg, Morrisonville, Taylorville Junior High and St. Mary's School attended the event.