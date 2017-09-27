Macon County taking actions to reduce mosquito, West Nile Virus risks

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department and Macon Mosquito Abatement District are urging the public to continue protecting themselves against mosquitoes.

Abatement District officials say out of 522 mosquito batch trap sites, 60 batches tested positive for West Nile Virus. However, no human cases have been reported in Macon County. Officials add that the recent warm temperatures can create conditions for mosquitoes that can carry West Nile Virus.

Macon Mosquito Abatement District Director Sam Force says, "Generally, trends suggest that higher temperatures breed more mosquitoes and make them more active."

In response, the Macon Mosquito Abatement District is using an ultra-low volume truck-mounted fogger in areas where trap data has shown the presence of West Nile Virus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to eliminate standing water, brush, and tall grass, which can harbor mosquitoes, to wear insect repellent, and to insure window and door screens are "bug tight."

For more information, contact the Macon Mosquito Abatement District at (217) 875-2722.