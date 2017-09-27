Final leg of 2017 Decatur Mural Project underway

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Work on the final mural in the 2017 Decatur Mural Project has been started.

Officials say the mural will be located in the 200 block of West Main Street, and is being painted by Sullivan artist Nick Beery.

Other murals were painted in the 700 block of East Cerro Gordo Street and 100 block of South Oakland Avenue this summer.

Work on this mural is expected to be completed later this week.