Mendoza endorses Pritzker for Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Comptroller Susana Mendoza endorsed JB Pritzker for Governor Wednesday morning.

This marks the second statewide office holder to endorse Pritkzer, after Secretary of State Jesse White endorsed him in August.

"We need a governor who will fight for the people of Illinois, not against the people of Illinois. JB's that champion. We need a governor who will look out for all of Illinois, for all Illinoisans. Who will join me in lending a strong voice to the voiceless, and who will help to unify our state." said Comptroller Mendoza.



“Comptroller Susana Mendoza is a force. She is strong, she is fearless, and she is a vital voice for the people of Illinois. There is no one who has done more to hold this governor accountable than Susana Mendoza. Since day one, she has traveled this state, meeting families hurt by this governor and working towards solutions. Think about how much Susana could accomplish if instead of spending her time defending families from the governor of Illinois, she had a governor as a partner in Springfield who would stand up for working families. Now it won’t be easy to defeat Bruce Rauner and his right-wing allies in 2018. But we’ve got Susana Mendoza on our team, we’re going to win. Together, we’re going to defeat Bruce Rauner for good.” said JB Pritzker.

JB Pritzker is running with Juliana Stratton.