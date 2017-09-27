Mendoza endorses Pritzker for Governor

Mendoza endorses Pritzker for GovernorPosted: Updated:
Officers: Man grabbed women, made sexual advances
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a Decatur man made sexual advances toward workers at a heath complex.
I-TEAM: Targeting government vehicle abuse
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Ever see a government vehicle with municipal plates at a late-night bar, casino or club? Now you can track the license plate number of that car, truck or SUV.
1 killed in Decatur overnight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a body was located on Tuesday morning.
Cocaine, weapon charges lead to sentencing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mix of drug and weapon charges ended with a Decatur man’s prison sentence.
Coroner names man ejected from motorcycle in crash
VERMILION COUNTY (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Vermilion County Tuesday afternoon.
Supreme Court challenge filed in civil union lawsuit
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Christian bed and breakfast owner is taking a case involving a same-sex couple to the Illinois Supreme Court.
Community members wanting to end Decatur violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a deadly shooting in Decatur, community members are giving ideas to stop the violence.
Police: 'Stay vigilant' after car theft attempt
KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they never found a man they believe tried to steal from someone’s car.
Police: Trespassing, punching charges filed against man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of physically battering a woman.
I-55 crash claims Decatur woman's life, injures four children
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating a crashed that killed one person and sent four children to the hospital.
