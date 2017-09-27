Health department endures state budget battle

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Nearly three months after Illinois passed a state budget, some local agencies are still affected by the state's bill backlog.

The Christian County Health Department is still awaiting some payments for the last fiscal year. Grants for the current fiscal year are still being processed and some grant applications for this fiscal year have not yet arrived, said Nancy Martin, the county's public health administrator. Martin said the department has been able to continue services because of reserve funds.

"Not every county had reserves, so they had to see changes in programs and services, reduced hours of work," Martin said. "Christian County has worked very hard, my staff and myself have worked very hard to maintain our level of services to the residents of Christian County."

Martin said many people are not aware of the work health departments do.

"Everybody uses the health department," Martin said. "We're invisibly pretty much until you hear about an outbreak of a communicable disease or H1N1. Public health is invisible because we do such a great job with prevention."