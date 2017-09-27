Six-figure Illinois lottery prize sits unclaimed

VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) – A lucky Illinoisan won a $350,000 payout in the state lottery.

Illinois Lottery officials say the winning ticket, played during the midday Wednesday, Sept. 27 drawing of the Lucky Day Lotto game, was sold at Fast Fuels in Virginia, Ill. That store is located at 352 N. Morgan St.

The ticket matched all five numbers (03-18-21-22-26) for the six-figure prize. Fast Fuels will take a $3,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery leaders say the winner should sign the ticket and take it to an Illinois Lottery prize center to claim their winnings. Those locations can be found in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.

The Lucky Day Lotto games happen twice a day and every day in Illinois.