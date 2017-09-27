Groups file complaint against CWLP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Three local groups have filed a complaint with the Illinois Pollution Control Board against CWLP.

Prairie Rivers Network, Springfield Branch of the NAACP and the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club filed the complaint over the Dallman Coal Plant for over 600 cases of self-reported groundwater violations since 2010. Including violations for arsenic, lead, boron, chromium, manganese, iron and other pollutants.

"We want to hold them accountable in operating in regards to human beings and human rights, and the impact that this is having on pollution in Springfield and the surrounding areas." said Teresa Haley, President of the State and Local NAACP.

"We can sit by no more. We have brought this issue up time and again and CWLP and city officials are not taking it seriously. If the water of any Springfield resident was being knowingly contaminated we would not expect that person to wait years for a solution and we've already waited too long. The time for action is now." said Scott Gauvin, Chair of the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club.

The complaint says coal ash, a byproduct from coal power plants, is seeping into ground waters, violating standards set by state and federal regulations.

"These coal ash ponds are unlined, which means the ash has no barrier between it and the groundwater. It just sits directly on the ground, meaning it can saturate the ash and contaminates from the ash can spread into the ground water." said Andrew Rehn, Water Resources Engineer at Prairie Rivers Network.

The group says water quality levels since 2010 have repeatedly been higher than standards.

"Last November, ground water quality measurements in the coal ash ponds found that arsenic at over 20 times higher than standards for potable water. They found boron at 9 times the standard, it found Iron at 12 and it found manganese at 54 times the standard." said Rehn.

They are requesting that the pollution control board declare that CWLP has violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act's prohibitions on ground water pollution at Dallman Station. Impose the civil penalties associated with the violation. Finally, they hope CWLP will be required to modify its coal ash and coal combustion waste disposal and storage practices to avoid future groundwater contamination, while remediating the contaminated groundwater so that is meets the Illinois Groundwater Quality Standards,

For more background click here.

CWLP did not comment on the complaint due to the threat of litigation.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.