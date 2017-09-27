MattoonStrong shirts to be sold this weekend

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND): It's been one week since a student opened fire in the Mattoon High School cafeteria.

"It was hard to believe I mean you see it on the news and you see it happen but not in our town, not our kid," Stephanie Packer, a Mattoon High School graduate, says.

She says on her drive to work the next day she couldn't stop feeling like she needed to do something.

"Being from here and that's the school I attended it kind of hits you really hard," Packer says. "So I'm like what can you do in a situation that's so big - by yourself?"

That's when an idea came to her.

"And I'm like, 't-shirts!'"

So she reached out to a fellow Mattoon alum who owns Wave Graphics in town. The two planned to only make 200 #MattoonStrong shirts.

"So I put some feelers out on social media and it just blew up instantly," Packer says.

Now they've printed more than 2,500 #MattoonStrong shirts. They plan to sell them Friday at the football game and Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express from 11AM to 4PM.

"You know, you're hearts are heavy, you're thinking about the kids and how they're never going to feel the same going into the building," she says.

Stephanie says she hopes the shirts help make it a little easier.

"We want to show the kids that we are all united as one and that we're all behind them as they, as we try to heal."