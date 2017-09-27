Representative Davis supporting new tax reform plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is speaking out in favor of a tax reform plan revealed by Republican lawmakers on Wednesday.

In a release, Representative Davis' Office states the plan makes several changes to the current federal tax structure, including;

- Lowering tax rates and shrinking the current number of tax brackets from seven to three

- Doubling the standard deduction to $24,000 for joint filers and $12,000 for single filers

- Simplifying taxes and eliminating special interest loopholes

- Reduces tax rates on personal savings and investments by half

- Reducing the maximum tax rate for small businesses to 25 percent

- Allowing family farms and businesses to be passed down to other family without a tax bill

- Repeals the "Alternative Minimum Tax"

Representative Davis says, "We want to cut tax rates for individuals, simplify but maintain important middle-class deductions, and make it so American businesses can compete globally. There's still much more work to be done, but this is our shot at changing the lives of each working American for the better, and I hope we get bipartisan support to get it done."