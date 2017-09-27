Volleyball fantasy forces superintendent's retirement

NASHVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A former superintendent stepped down after he made comments about high school girls.

Ernie Fowler is no longer in charge at Nashville District 99. As an entry in a weekly column he would write in a Nashville newspaper, he talked about looking through a teenage girl’s shirt during a co-ed gym class volleyball game at the age of 15. After apologizing for the article, Fowler will no longer be allowed to write for the paper.

The District 99 school board met Tuesday night and decided to finalize Fowler's retirement.

“I can’t believe someone in his position, a superintendent of a high school, thinks that it’s appropriate,” said a concerned citizen at the school board meeting.

“If a volleyball coach wrote something like that, would it be dismissed?” another added. “Or would he be dismissed?”

Board members say Fowler has stepped over the line before with his actions.