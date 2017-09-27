Elevated lead levels found in Sangamon Valley schools

NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Valley Schools officials say they are taking proper precautions to protect student health after recent water testing revealed the presence of lead in several water sources at two elementary schools.

Officials say the testing was performed at Sangamon Valley East and West Elementary Schools by Ideal Environmental Engineering on August 17, in accordance with a public act that requires schools built before January 1, 2000 to test lead levels in every water outlet in the building.

According to the test results, Sangamon Valley West Elementary had 13 sources above the five parts of lead per billion limit, while seven others recorded lead content greater than two parts per billion, but less than five parts per billion. Sangamon Valley East Elementary had six sources that tested at lead levels higher than 5 parts per billion, and three others that had lead content at greater than two parts per billion, but less than five parts per billion.

Under the public act, parents must be notified if any test results exceed the five parts per billion threshold.

In response, officials say they have shut off all drinking fountains and food preparation outlets at both elementary schools, as well as Sangamon Valley Middle School. Additionally, water coolers have been added to kitchens and hallways, and will remain in place until the fixtures have been replaced and test results are taken again.