Yoga4Cats receives $5,000 during annual grant giveaway

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky non-profit organization received $5,000 during an annual grant giveaway hosted by the Young Philanthropists Giving Circle Wednesday night.

This year's grant giveaway theme was a pitch party, where several non-profits would pitch ideas on how they would use a $5,000 grant. Attendees would all have an opportunity to cast a vote for the winner.

Five local non-profit organizations participated in this year's event; Big Brothers Big Sisters, MRI, Yoga4Cats, the Decatur Park District Foundation, and Northeast Community Fund. In the end, Yoga4Cats was voted the winner.

Young Philanthropists Giving Circle representative Becky Stubblefield says, "We got all the members together in July and did a beer and philanthropy thing, and we got to decide the top 5 organizations. And then it started to develop from there."

Yoga4Cats officials say they plan to use the money to start a program titled, "We Educate, Train, Neuter, Return."