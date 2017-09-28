Hero of the Week: 'Deacon' Davis (St. Teresa)

Tune in every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the people in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field! This week it's St. Teresa's do-it-all handyman Jim "Deacon" Davis, who has volunteered for the school's athletic department since 1995.



In an era where the selfie is the norm, St. Teresa's Swiss Army Knife Jim "Deacon" Davis is the antidote.



We point the lens at ourselves and say "look!" Jim Davis literally puts his hand over the lens and playfully tells you to get lost.



Click the video above to hear about St. Teresa's one-of-a-kind caretaker, who does everything from paint the field to get kids water during games to setting up practice, all because of his servant's heart. You'll meet a man whose passion for donating his time is rooted in his gratitude for those that invested in him while he was on campus from 1965-1969.