Car theft spree ends with full recovery

Volleyball fantasy forces superintendent's retirement
NASHVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A former superintendent stepped down after he made comments about high school girls.
Hero of the Week: 'Deacon' Davis (St. Teresa)
Tune in every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the people in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field! This week it's St. Teresa's do-it-all handyman Jim "Deacon" Davis, who has volunteered for the school's athletic department since 1995. In an era where the selfie is the norm, St. Teresa's Swiss Army Knife Jim "Deacon" Davis is the antidote. We point the lens at ourselves an...
1 killed in Decatur overnight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a body was located on Tuesday morning.
Company investigates 'strange' customer card activity
OKLAHOMA CITY (WAND) – A restaurant company says it’s investigating a breach of customer data.
Six-figure Illinois lottery prize sits unclaimed
VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) – A lucky Illinoisan won a $350,000 payout in the state lottery.
Officers: Man grabbed women, made sexual advances
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a Decatur man made sexual advances toward workers at a heath complex.
Cocaine, weapon charges lead to sentencing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mix of drug and weapon charges ended with a Decatur man’s prison sentence.
Elevated lead levels found in Sangamon Valley schools
NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Valley Schools officials say they are taking proper precautions to protect student health after recent water testing revealed the presence of lead in several water sources at two elementary schools.
Yoga4Cats receives $5,000 during annual grant giveaway
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky non-profit organization received $5,000 during an annual grant giveaway hosted by the Young Philanthropists Giving Circle Wednesday night.
I-TEAM: Targeting government vehicle abuse
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Ever see a government vehicle with municipal plates at a late-night bar, casino or club? Now you can track the license plate number of that car, truck or SUV.
