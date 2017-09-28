Car theft spree ends with full recovery

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A string of stolen cars in central Illinois are now back with their owners.

Shelby County Sheriff Don Koonce tells WAND-TV thieves stole seven vehicles across four different counties. He says the first report came through Saturday night, with the perpetrators moving into Shelby County and stealing two cars.

Shelby County leaders have worked with Macon County, Effingham County and Mattoon city law enforcement to find all seven cars. Shelby County deputies recovered a car someone stole from the Mattoon area.

Police found three of the cars on the east side of Decatur.

Deputies say they have a list of potential suspects in the car theft spree. They’re advising people to be sure to lock their cars and keep their keys close. Koonce says all of these car thefts happened during overnight hours in the last week.