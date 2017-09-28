Farm gear theft manhunt underway

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are on the hunt for people who stole farm equipment.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office says thieves stole the gear between June and September of this year. Deputies believe they targeted machine storage sheds on two different occasions, stealing two John Deere power take-off (PTO) corn head drive shafts, two Case IH PTO corn head drive shafts, the male connector from a J&M grain cart’s PTO drive shaft, a bat wing mower’s PTO drive shaft front end, an air compressor, and an electric pump on a fuel tank.

Deputies say thieves also went after farm gear parking in a field and stole a John Deer PTO bean head drive shaft. That crime included the theft of a set of large metric wrenches.

People with information on this crime are asked to call the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 824-4961. Tips can also go to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-568-TIPS.