'Knowledge Builder' award to honor Decatur teacher

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois teacher will claim an award for her methods in the classroom.

The iBIO (Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization) Institute has announced it will give the iCON Knowledge Builder Award to Elizabeth Bartimus, who teaches science Johns Hill Middle School in the Decatur school district. She will be honored at the 11th annual iCON Awards Ceremony on Oct. 3, held at Chicago’s Field Museum.

The iBIO Institute called Bartimus a “passionate instructor”, citing her ability to use real-world methods to help her students connect with the material she teaches every day. It’s a message the Education Coalition of Macon County (EdCo) agrees with.

“Liz has a true devotion to science and ensuring her students receive the most engaging, up-to-date lessons,” said Dani Craft, EdCo’s executive director. “For the past two years, Liz had the most persistent attendance at our local iBIO advanced training sessions, sponsored by ADM.”

EdCo previously awarded Bartimus with an ADM Classroom Science grant to help her make her lessons even more immersive. She’s been involved with iBIO before, helping to install the Institute’s TalentSparks! Teacher Workshops in 2016.

Bartimus is the first Decatur teacher to claim the Knowledge Builder Award. She will join three other leaders in the Illinois region in claiming iCON honors this October.