Police: 3 considered suspects in armed purse theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for three armed robbery suspects this week.

In this week’s Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week, officers say a man came up to a woman who just stepped off a bus and pointed a gun to the back of her neck, then took her purse. Police believe two others joined him as he left the scene. This happened after 8 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the 1600 block of North 21st St. in Springfield.

Police say all three men are wanted on armed robbery charges. They’re offering up to $2,500 in cash rewards for information leading to the capture of suspects.

People with information can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 788-8427. Those calls are anonymous. Tips can also go to cashfortips.us.