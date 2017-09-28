GOP says tax reform will benefit middle-class

Decatur, ILL (WAND) – Republicans released a framework of a new tax reform plan this week and Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, says it will benefit middle-class taxpayers and small businesses.

“Small businesses like Del’s Popcorn Shop in Decatur, they can invest more money in machines and expanding their businesses right in Decatur,” Davis told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “Hiring more people rather than sending it out to Washington, D.C.”

Tax brackets will shrink from seven to three. 12%, 25% and 35%. People in the 10% bracket will no longer pay income taxes. Davis also says The Tax Foundation estimates middle-income families in Illinois will save about $5,256 each year.

The GOP plan calls for a maximum tax rate of 25% on small businesses. Family farms and the wealthy will also benefit with an elimination of the inheritance tax.

Republicans are looking for a legislative victory after failing at several attempts at repealing Obamacare. Senator John McCain, (R) Arizona, has indicated he would like to see a bipartisan tax reform measure.