GOP says tax reform will benefit middle-class

GOP says tax reform will benefit middle-classPosted:
-
Farm gear theft manhunt underway
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are on the hunt for people who stole farm equipment.
-
Car theft spree ends with full recovery
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A string of stolen cars in central Illinois are now back with their owners.
-
Police: 3 considered suspects in armed purse theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for three armed robbery suspects this week.
-
Hero of the Week: 'Deacon' Davis (St. Teresa)
Tune in every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the people in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field! This week it's St. Teresa's do-it-all handyman Jim "Deacon" Davis, who has volunteered for the school's athletic department since 1995. In an era where the selfie is the norm, St. Teresa's Swiss Army Knife Jim "Deacon" Davis is the antidote. We point the lens at ourselves an...
-
Volleyball fantasy forces superintendent's retirement
NASHVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A former superintendent stepped down after he made comments about high school girls.
-
Six-figure Illinois lottery prize sits unclaimed
VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) – A lucky Illinoisan won a $350,000 payout in the state lottery.
-
1 killed in Decatur overnight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a body was located on Tuesday morning.
-
Company investigates 'strange' customer card activity
OKLAHOMA CITY (WAND) – A restaurant company says it’s investigating a breach of customer data.
-
Cocaine, weapon charges lead to sentencing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mix of drug and weapon charges ended with a Decatur man’s prison sentence.
-
Elevated lead levels found in Sangamon Valley schools
NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Valley Schools officials say they are taking proper precautions to protect student health after recent water testing revealed the presence of lead in several water sources at two elementary schools.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-