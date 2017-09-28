Police: 'Fit of rage' leads man to break windows

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars after police say he broke windows on a bus.

Officers tracked down and arrested 23-year-old Dejeron Harris about 10 minutes after responding to a report of a Wednesday fight. Police say Harris’ brother, 18-year-old Edward Shropshire, told them they both went to Richland Community College because they wanted to fight somebody.

Sworn statements say just before 1 p.m., the driver of a Decatur Public Transit bus stopped the vehicle at RCC so he could make a bathroom trip. In that time, Harris and Shropshire met with the person they wanted to fight outside of the bus. Shropshire says his brother never fought anyone and never used a knife he took out, but did get back on the bus to grab a fire extinguisher.

Police say Harris broke four windows on the bus “in a fit of rage” as he stood behind the driver’s seat. Officers found two broken windows on the driver’s side of the bus and another two on the passenger side.

Harris is facing a criminal damage to property charge. He’s in the Macon County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

DPT says the broken windows will cost nearly about $4,800 to replace in total.