Drought conditions expand in Illinois

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Moderate drought conditions have expanded nearly 1% percent from last week state wide.

The drought monitor was released on Thursday and it shows moderate drought conditions impacting 12.84% percent of Illinois up from 11.23% percent last week. The bulk of the moderate drought conditions are located in central Illinois running from Danville south to Paris, west to Champaign to Clinton to northern Macon county to Lincoln to Beardstown, south to Springfield and Jacksonville.

According to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, Springfield is currently experiencing the second driest month on record with only .01" of rain for September.

WAND-TV Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says rain chances are not looking promising at this point over the next 7 days. Fultz says he would expect drought conditions to expand again in the next drought monitor released next week.