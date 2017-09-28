Supreme Court to hear union fair share case

CHICAGO (WAND)- A case that originated in Illinois will now be heard by the US Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court made the decision to hear Janus v. AFSCME on Thursday. The case brought by Illinois state worker Mark Janus argues that state employees should not be forced to pay union dues, if they do not support them.

"This gives the Supreme Court the opportunity to rule on the question on whether the government on any level can force it's employees to pay toward a union to keep their jobs." said Jacob Huebert, the head attorney on the case.

The case argues that "fair share fees" are a violation of the First Amendment.

"No person should be forced to give up a portion of their pay each month to fund public sector union activity against their will. It's a fundamental violation of their First Amendment right to free speech and association. I am hopeful the court will see it that way in the end." said Governor Bruce Rauner.

"The First Amendment doesn't allow the government to force you to give money to an organization to fund political advocacy and that's what people have to pay money to a union like AFSCME are being forced to do because everything AFSCME does is political." said Huebert.

However, AFSCME argues the lawsuit has nothing to do with free speech, and is political itself.

"This is nothing but a political and well funded scheme to use the highest court in the land to rig the economic rules against everyday working people. And behind this attack are corporate elite, CEO's, politicians, like Bruce Rauner, who are coming together to try and prevent men and women in the workplace to have a unified voice" said Joanne Webb-Gauvin, Legislative Director of AFSCME Council 31.

AFSCME argues the lawsuit is really about busting unions.

"The whole intent of this case is to strike a mortal blow and defund Americans unions. Governor Rauner gave an interview to the Hoover Institute, months ago that became public over the summer, he made it clear that this case is not about reforms, it's not about the budget, it is about changing the power structure and making sure that he can get more influence more power for himself and his corporate buddies." said Webb-Gauvin.

AFSCME also argues that "fair share fees" which was put into law in 1977, are in place because unions are required to represent all employees, regardless if they are in the union or not.

"Unions have to represent everybody in the workplace but an individual worker does not have to become a member of the union, but all workers benefit from the wages and the quality healthcare, the things that are negotiated in the contract. What we are talking about here really is everyone here benefits from the contract so everybody shares in the cost of the contract and so what fair share is the cost of actually negotiating and enforcing the contract. All other activities are not funded through fair share" said Webb-Gauvin.

Huebert is confident that they will get a positive ruling from the court.

"We are optimistic that a court will be receptive to our arguments because the constitution is on our side " he said.

Arguments will begin early next year.