U of I bus system sees rider numbers fall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A bus system that runs through the University of Illinois campus has seen a sharp drop in riders.

The exact number of people taking Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District buses fell from 914,496 people in August 2016 to over 661,000 people in August 2017, a drop of over 27 percent in ridership between years.

An MTD official tells WAND-TV this loss of costumers came from a late start to the year at the U of I campus in Urbana and Champaign on Aug. 28. The MTD estimates about 60,000 people on campus ride its buses every day, meaning it lost over 240,000 riders in that four-day span.

Sept. 2017 numbers are on track to be about 9 percent lower than they were in Sept. 2016. The Mass Transit District attributes this smaller drop to an MCORE construction project on the Champaign-Urbana campus and a 4 percent drop in people using public transportation on a national scale. It expects a full month of students on campus to move numbers closer to last year’s totals.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report the MCORE project, which is meant to improve transportation across the Champaign-Urbana area, will not be finished until the end of 2021 or early 2022. The project has cut off bus routes along Green and Wright streets on campus.

To push back against this issue, the newspaper says MTD officials have given students across the U of I community fliers so they’re aware bus services can still be found, even if they’ve moved.

The News-Gazette says the MTD board gave a Wednesday go-ahead for four new 40-foot diesel electric hybrid buses, which it purchased using about $2.4 million in grant money. It expects the New Flyer of America products to be active by the start of 2018.