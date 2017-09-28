U of I Alum Hugh Hefner dies at 91

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The man who created the Playboy empire spent sometime in Champaign-Urbana.

Hugh Hefner received a psych degree from U of I in 1949.

"I was surprised because I didn't know it," Wendy Heller, head of the Psychology Department at U of I, says.

In college Hefner drew comics for the Daily Illini.

Heller says he studied under wildly successful faculty.

"He would have been exposed to some remarkably productive faculty who were very innovative in their thinking," Heller says.

She says, while she can't be sure, she imagines his time at U of I helped shape what Hefner became.

"I mean he took his own creative energy into his subsequent endeavors but certainly there was a lot of emphasis on human behaviors," Heller says.

Students on campus say he's probably the most recognizable alumni.

"I thought it was cool because he's a celebrity but [I'm] not particularly a huge fan," Jake McCurdy, a U of I senior, says. "He's like the infamous alumni today."

Heller says she thinks Hefner's life is complex.

"He's not someone I would say did a lot of damage to the cause of gender equity [but] he probably didn't help," Heller says. "But in some other ways the things that he did promoted it so it's complex."

She says after reading his obituary she had one quote she liked best.

"I liked Susan Brown Miller's comment about how true equality will be present when he's the one coming out with the bunny tail," Heller says.