2 arrested in Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say two people have been arrested in connection with a September 27 home invasion.

Investigators say the home invasion happened in the 1800 block of East Keyes Wednesday afternoon. Officers responding to the scene say they spoke with a man, who said he shot someone after they forced their way into his home.

As a result of the investigation into this incident, Springfield police say Stacey Martin, 43, and Katelyn Tosi, 22, were arrested and are facing preliminary charges of home invasion. The third suspect, who was shot, is still being treated at a local hospital.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.