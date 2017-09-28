Family Fest kicking off this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews worked in downtown Decatur on Thursday to help set up Family Fest, which opens to the public this weekend.

Officials say the Family Fest will include an indoor market, food truck convoy, and a "Kid's Fest" area.

Family Fest General Manager Chris Brodnicki says, "It really doesn't cost you anything to come out here to participate. All the activities are free. You can get virtual reality from Heroic Age, you can paint rocks, you can get a little education going on. We've got the Scovill Zoo, the Children's Museum. Stuff you don't have to drop a dime on."

Family Fest runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and all day Saturday.