Program offers bed bug infestation prevention tips

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Midwest Pesticide Action Center invited the public to a free educational program on how to protect yourself from a bed bug infestation on October 3.

Officials say the event was held at the Decatur Civic Center during two separate sessions. The program provided tips to help keep your household free of bed bugs.

The Macon County Health Department adds that no one is safe from getting bed bugs.

Macon County Health Department Administrator Dianna Heyer says, "It doesn't matter what your socio-economic status is, anyone can get bed bugs. So it's important for us to provide the education to people because we have seen such a resurgence of it."

