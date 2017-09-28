Program to offer bed bug infestation prevention tips

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Midwest Pesticide Action Center is inviting the public to attend a free educational program on how to protect yourself from a bed bug infestation on October 3.

Officials say the event will be held at the Decatur Civic Center, and that two sessions will be held; from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., and from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The program will provide tips to help keep your household free of bed bugs.

The Macon County Health Department adds that no one is safe from getting bed bugs.

Macon County Health Department Administrator Dianna Heyer says, "It doesn't matter what your socio-economic status is, anyone can get bed bugs. So it's important for us to provide the education to people because we have seen such a resurgence of it."

This program is free and open to the public.