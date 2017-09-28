Walmart giving back to local communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Walmart gave back to local communities during the Central Illinois Day of Giving on Thursday.

Walmart Foundation officials held a check presentation ceremony at 2760 North Dirksen Parkway at 1 p.m. Various organizations, such as the Northeast Community Fund, received a total of nearly $350,000.

In addition to the Central Illinois Day of Giving, Walmart officials announced they have committed $5 million in cash and product to assist victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

