Urbana man convicted of first-degree murder in September 2016 shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man arrested in connection with the September 2016 shooting death of one person and wounding of four others has been convicted of first-degree murder.

WAND-TV's partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report that Robbie Patton, 19, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Champaign County court records show jurors deliberated their decision on Thursday.

Patton was arrested in connection with the September 25, 2016 shooting incident, which happened near 306 East Green Street in Urbana. One person was killed, and four others were wounded during the incident.

Patton could face between 20 and 60 years in prison for the first-degree murder charge, and between six to 30 years in prison for each aggravated battery with a firearm charge.