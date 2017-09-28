DMCOC accepting LIHEAP appointments in October

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation has announced it will begin accepting appointments for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) beginning October 2.

DMCOC staff will be at the Decatur Civic Center from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. on October 2. Officials say they will only give appointments to elderly and disabled residents living in eligible low-income households at this event.

On November 1, families living in disconnected homes with children under the age of five will be able to schedule an appointment, and the general population will be able to request an appointment starting December 1.

Appointments will be given out on a first-come, first served basis. For more information on DMCOC's Energy Assistance Program, click here.