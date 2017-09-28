Project AVA collecting Halloween costumes for third year

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is teaming up with Project AVA to collect Halloween costumes for this year's "Bootique" program.

Officials say they will collect new or gently-used Halloween costumes at the Decatur Police Department and other drop-off sites until October 20. Project AVA will then distribute the costumes to children at local schools, early childhood and parent education centers, and food pantries.

Project AVA officials say the "Bootique" program aims to provide costumes to children who would otherwise not have a costume on Halloween.

For more information about Project AVA, click here.