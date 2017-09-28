Jesse White announces support of DACA lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced he will support a lawsuit filed by 16 State Attorneys General in response to President Donald Trump's attempt to get rid of the Deferred Action to Childhood Arrivals program.

In a release, Secretary White announced he wrote a declaration in support of the lawsuit, stating that under DACA, "Dreamers" receive background checks, further their education, work, and serve in the Military.

"As a group, Dreamers are displaying the values that we in the United States consider so important: getting an education, working hard, raising families and contributing to their communities," said Secretary White. "I am strongly opposed to the Trump administration's ill-conceived plan to rescind DACA, and proud to support this legal challenge."

President Trump announced his intention to end DACA earlier this month.