Local World War II veteran given France's highest honor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man given France's highest honor on Thursday.

Gerry Rasher entered World War II at the age of 19. While his time overseas, he went on 61 missions, 30 of those in France.

Raschke is a Deacon at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. He says, his plane was shot down numerous times, but not matter what he'd get back in the plane.

Andrew Hook, the Dean of the Cathedral says he remembers one time talking with Raschke and he asked him, "why did you get back in plane." Raschke response was that's just what you do.

Raschke was honored with France's highest recognition, the Legion of Honor. This honor dates back to the 19th century and is the highest level of recognition someone can have in France.

France gives these honors to Americans because they feel that they owe them the respect of helping them gain their Freedom. Guillaume Lacroix, the Midwest French General Consult says Raschke is a hero.