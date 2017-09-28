Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual assault

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted of seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to court records, Kevin Deckard, 60, appeared for a sentencing hearing on Wednesday. During the hearing, Deckard received seven life sentences, without the possibility of parole. Records show that the sentences will be merged into a single life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Deckard was convicted of seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault on July 28, 2017. Deckard faced mandatory life sentences for the convictions under state law, since he already had a previous conviction for predatory criminal sexual assault in Piatt County in 1993.