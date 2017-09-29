Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 6

Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 6Posted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Farm gear theft manhunt underway
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are on the hunt for people who stole farm equipment.
-
Police: 'Fit of rage' leads man to break windows
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars after police say he broke windows on a bus.
-
Car theft spree ends with full recovery
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A string of stolen cars in central Illinois are now back with their owners.
-
DMCOC accepting LIHEAP appointments in October
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation has announced it will begin accepting appointments for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) beginning October 2.
-
Six-figure Illinois lottery prize sits unclaimed
VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) – A lucky Illinoisan won a $350,000 payout in the state lottery.
-
Jesse White announces support of DACA lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced he will support a lawsuit filed by 16 State Attorneys General in response to President Donald Trump's attempt to get rid of the Deferred Action to Childhood Arrivals program.
-
Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual assault
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted of seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault will spend the rest of his life in prison.
-
Hero of the Week: 'Deacon' Davis (St. Teresa)
Tune in every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the people in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field! This week it's St. Teresa's do-it-all handyman Jim "Deacon" Davis, who has volunteered for the school's athletic department since 1995. In an era where the selfie is the norm, St. Teresa's Swiss Army Knife Jim "Deacon" Davis is the antidote. We point the lens at ourselves an...
-
Police: 3 considered suspects in armed purse theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for three armed robbery suspects this week.
-
Family Fest kicking off this weekend
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews worked in downtown Decatur on Thursday to help set up Family Fest, which opens to the public this weekend.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal
-
Farm gear theft manhunt underway
-
1 killed in Decatur overnight
-
Agribusiness Today: 9/28/2017
-
I-TEAM: Targeting government vehicle abuse
-
Hero of the Week: 'Deacon' Davis (St. Teresa)
-
University of Illinois Student Feels Impact of Travel Ban
-
Teacher jumps into action during Mattoon High School shooting
-
Voit: Mattoon's Green Wave has shown us that good overcomes
-
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 9/22/2017
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-