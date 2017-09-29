Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 6

The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 6's kickoff.



Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show.



VIDEO PREVIEWS (ABOVE)



+ Game of the Week pits No. 5 MacArthur (5-0) against No. 1 Rochester (5-0) in a battle for first place in the Central State Eight. Hear from MacArthur senior linebacker Darionne Brown, senior center Tristan Williams and head coach Derek Spates.



+ Noah Newman checks in from No. 3 Monticello (5-0), where the Sages and their blistering offense (48.4 points per game) will try to break a Unity (5-0) defense that has allowed just 10 points per game. Monticello ranks first in the brand new Illini Prairie Conference with 9.4 points allowed per game. Hear from Monticello head coach Cullen Welter and senior defensive end Caleb Helenthal on facing their arch rival.





WEEK 6 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE



GAME OF THE WEEK

(5) MACARTHUR @ (1) ROCHESTER

DECATUR REGION

(5) ATHENS @ (9) MAROA-FORSYTH

(7) ST. TERESA @ CENTRAL A&M

(8) SHELBYVILLE @ MERIDIAN

MARQUETTE @ TAYLORVILLE

ALAH @ SANGAMON VALLEY

SULLIVAN-OKAW VALLEY @ CLINTON

GLENWOOD @ EISENHOWER

ARCOLA @ LSA

CERRO GORDO-BEMENT @ ARGENTA-OREANA

CHAMPAIGN REGION

(3) MONTICELLO @ UNITY

SPRINGFIELD REGION

(5) MACARTHUR @ (1) ROCHESTER (GAME OF THE WEEK) (EVAN COLLINS REPORTS FROM ROCHESTER)

LANPHIER @ SPRINGFIELD

SOUTHEAST @ (6) SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN



DOUGLAS COUNTY

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM @ (2) TUSCOLA

EFFINGHAM COUNTY

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR @ (7) EFFINGHAM

COLES COUNTY

MT. ZION @ MATTOON

LOGAN COUNTY

CHARLESTON @ LINCOLN

