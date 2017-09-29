Campustown murder case ends in guilty verdict

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who fatally shot someone in a Campustown shooting one year ago will face prison time.

A Champaign County jury found 19-year-old Robbie Patton guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Shots rang out after midnight on Sept. 25, 2016, leaving 22-year-old Mundelein man George Korchev dead.

It happened at a party near the University of Illinois campus.

The shooting followed a fight over a spilled drink, in which a group of men worked together to attack Edwin McCraney and leave him knocked out on the ground. WAND-TV's partners at The News-Gazette say prosecutors showed surveillance video in court of Patton reacting after finding McCraney and then moving into a crowd of people with a gun.

Patton will be sentenced on Nov. 8. He faces between 45 and 85 years in prison over the murder charge and up to 30 years for each of the three battery charges.