Campustown murder case ends in guilty verdict

Campustown murder case ends in guilty verdictPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Cheer leading is expensive and while Jennifer was willing pay all of the costs associated; she and other parents began to question where all the fundraiser money they helped raise was going.
-
Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual assault
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted of seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault will spend the rest of his life in prison.
-
Farm gear theft manhunt underway
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are on the hunt for people who stole farm equipment.
-
Police: 'Fit of rage' leads man to break windows
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars after police say he broke windows on a bus.
-
Jesse White announces support of DACA lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced he will support a lawsuit filed by 16 State Attorneys General in response to President Donald Trump's attempt to get rid of the Deferred Action to Childhood Arrivals program.
-
Six-figure Illinois lottery prize sits unclaimed
VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) – A lucky Illinoisan won a $350,000 payout in the state lottery.
-
Car theft spree ends with full recovery
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A string of stolen cars in central Illinois are now back with their owners.
-
Family Fest kicking off this weekend
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews worked in downtown Decatur on Thursday to help set up Family Fest, which opens to the public this weekend.
-
DMCOC accepting LIHEAP appointments in October
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation has announced it will begin accepting appointments for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) beginning October 2.
-
Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 6
The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 6's kickoff. Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show. ...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal
-
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
-
Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 6
-
Hero of the Week: 'Deacon' Davis (St. Teresa)
-
Farm gear theft manhunt underway
-
Agribusiness Today: 9/28/2017
-
1 killed in Decatur overnight
-
Local World War II veteran given France's highest honor
-
Car theft spree ends with full recovery
-
Symphony of Decatur welcomes new residents, employees
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-