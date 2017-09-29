Danville shooting leads to shoulder injury

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in the Danville area.

Officers connected with a 20-year-old man who needed treatment for a shoulder injury at a Danville hospital. He told them someone shot him in the unit block of Tillman Street. Police say the wound was not life-threatening.

The initial police response to the shooting came just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Danville officers are looking for new information about this crime. Anyone who knows more should call police at 431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers is also taking information at 446-TIPS.