Bloomington police make arrest in narcotics investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington police say their investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics has resulted in one arrest.

Members of the Bloomington Police Department's Vice Unit and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the 8000 block of Blooming Grove Road, during which police say they found 28 doses of Xanax, four handguns, and various drug equipment. As a result of the search, Bloomington police say Kendall Walls, 27, was taken into custody.

Walls is facing preliminary charges of driving while license revoked, manufacture/delivery of narcotics, delivery of marijuana under 18 years of age, and contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor.