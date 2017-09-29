Motive unknown in Mattoon school shooting

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A student injured when shots rang out at Mattoon High School is out of the hospital.

A student fired shots in the school cafeteria on Sept. 20, hitting another. Gym teacher Angela McQueen “overwhelmed” the shooter and stopped them, according to police. A school resource officer then took the gun away and arrested the student.

Mattoon police released a statement Friday with an update on the investigation. They’re asking the public to avoid reaching conclusions about a motive for the shooter’s actions, as none of that information is public. Police say some details about the case can’t be released because the suspect is a minor.

From their work in the investigation so far, police and Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 leaders say there is no longer an active threat to students. They say the shooter acted alone.

Police say a detailed emergency plan, put together by the district and first responders in a joint effort, helped the high school be ready for any situation.

"Without the help, input and support of first responders, we would not have been able to develop and implement these emergency plans and procedures during the Sept. 20 incident," said Larry Lilly, superintendent of the Mattoon district. "On behalf of our district, I want to thank each and every one of the first responders for taking time to attend these annual meetings for the past 12 years."

The emergency planning meeting happened on Aug. 31 this year, just weeks before the shooting.