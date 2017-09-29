Decatur Craft Beer Festival kicks off this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Area Arts Council (DAAC) is teaming up with Macon Resources, Inc. to host the Decatur Craft Beer Festival on September 30.

From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., craft beer lovers will be able to gather outside the DAAC building on North Water Street to sample some of the more than 100 unique craft beers and ciders offered this year. Attendees will also be able to enjoy live music and food trucks parked at the venue.

This year's festival will also include a special VIP event on Friday, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. During this event, you can sample rare and hard-to-find beers and ciders not featured during the festival.

Tickets for the festival are available for $25, and tickets for the VIP event are available for as low as $65. Festival ticket purchases include eight tasting tickets and a souvenir glass. Proceeds will benefit Macon Resources and Decatur Area Arts Council programs.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.